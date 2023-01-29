Subscribe
Explosions reported at Isfahan military site; Iran says thwarted drone strike

JNS

January 29, 2023

Iran thwarted a drone attack on a military facility in the city of Isfahan, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“One of (the drones) was hit by the … air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” the Iranian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Iranian news agencies reported a loud blast at the factory, said to be a munitions plant, while video footage showed a flash of light, as well as emergency vehicles and fire trucks at the scene.

The incident had not interrupted operations at the installation, and “such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country’s progress,” the Defense Ministry statement continued.

Iran International, a London-based, anti-regime news site, reported that multiple explosions were heard at the site, as well as in several other cities, including Karaj, west of Tehran, at a factory near Tabriz, capital of East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran, and in the city of Dezful in southwestern Khuzestan province.

There were also reports of air raid sirens in Hamadan’s Nozheh airbase, according to the report.

