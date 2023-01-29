Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat.

Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.

The measures adopted by the Cabinet include:

The home of the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack in Jerusalem will be sealed immediately, ahead of its demolition. National Insurance rights and additional benefits for the families of terrorists that support terrorism will be revoked. Legislation on the revocation of the Israeli identity cards of the families of terrorists that support terrorism will be discussed at Sunday’s government meeting. Firearm licensing will be expedited and expanded in order to enable thousands of additional Israeli citizens to carry weapons. Settlement in Judea and Samaria will be strengthened. Military and police units will be reinforced, arrests will be expanded and focused operations will be launched to confiscate illegal weapons.

Israeli security forces have already arrested dozens of suspects in connection with Friday’s attack. Many of the more than 40 people detained are relatives or acquaintances of the terrorist, 21-year-old Alqam Khayri, from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of a-Tur, who was shot and killed by police during the attack.

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai on Saturday ordered the alert level in the capital raised to the highest level.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi similarly ordered reinforcements deployed in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to the Palestinian terrorist attacks quickly and decisively.

“Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu.

“This government will act against terrorism with vigor, determination and strength. We will do so calmly and resolve. While we are not seeking escalation, we are prepared for any scenario,” he added.