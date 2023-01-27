Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

European Parliament unveils its first Holocaust memorial

Shout, O heavens, and rejoice, O earth! Break into shouting, O hills! For Hashem has comforted His people, And has taken back His afflicted ones in love.

Isaiah

49:

13

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 27, 2023

< 1 min read

The European Parliament building in Brussels now has its first-ever Holocaust memorial—a reproduction of Felix Nussbaum’s 1939 oil painting “The Refugee” from Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center’s collection.

The work depicts a desperate man slumped over before a table bearing a globe and reflects the Jewish artist’s “fear and desperation on the eve of the Second World War,” according to Yad Vashem. Nussbaum was murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

A walking stick and bag—evoking historical artistic depictions of the “Wandering Jew”—rest on the floor beside him in the room, “which resembles a jail cell,” according to Yad Vashem. Bare trees loom in the distance.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, recorded a video standing before the copy of the painting, which AJC helped fund. Deutch and a delegation from the committee met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and parliament members.

Herzog was on hand to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed this year on Friday.

A work by Nussbaum appeared prominently in an exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., last year. A wall label alongside “Organ Grinder” (1942/3) noted the artist depicted the musician as his own “persona, a stand-in for the itinerant Jew,” with an organ made of bones not pipes. “There is nothing to play,” the gallery stated.

The University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art exhibited its two-sided Nussbaum painting in 1998.

Share this article

Related articles

Herzog addresses EU Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

JNS

JNS

Yad Vashem unveils ‘The Book of Names’ at the United Nations

JNS

JNS

Herzog departs for Belgium ahead of Holocaust remembrance address

JNS

JNS

AJC survey: Half of Americans don’t know how many Jews died in the Holocaust

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .