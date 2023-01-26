Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Nine Palestinians killed in heavy clashes with IDF in Jenin

JNS

JNS

, ,

January 26, 2023

< 1 min read

Nine Palestinians were killed during heavy clashes between gunmen and Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that troops were engaged while attempting to detain Palestinian Islamic Jihad members planning a major terrorist attack.

“During an attempt to arrest them, the wanted men opened fire and were killed in an exchange of fire,” said the IDF. “Three members of the PIJ cell were killed and a fourth was arrested. The wanted men, PIJ operatives, have been involved in recent extensive terror activity, are suspected of carrying out several shooting attacks against IDF forces, and planning other significant attacks,” the statement continued.

No Israeli forces were injured in the clashes, though video footage circulating online appears to show Palestinians downing an IDF drone.

P.A. president Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman accused Israel of “carrying out a massacre in Jenin amid international silence.”

Israeli forces remain engaged in a counter-terrorism offensive, primarily in Judea and Samaria, in response to a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 31 people in 2022.

Share this article

Related articles

Mockups of Iranian military sites bombed in US-Israel military exercise – Report

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu meets King Abdullah in Jordan

JNS

JNS

Hezbollah built 20-plus posts along border with Israel

JNS

JNS

EU needs court ruling before designating IRGC terrorist group

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .