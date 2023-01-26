Subscribe
MK Simcha Rothman sent to NYC to reassure US Jews about judicial reform

JNS

JNS

January 26, 2023

Member of Knesset Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party has been dispatched to New York to meet with U.S. Jewish leaders to assuage their fears about the government’s proposed court overhaul, reported the Hebrew-language news outlet Kan.

Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset’s Law, Justice, and Constitution Committee, is in New York to attend the book launch of former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

However, Kan reported that his unofficial goal is to meet with American Jewish organizations that are increasingly concerned with the measures which opponents claim would weaken Israel’s democracy.

Separately, an Israeli court legal advisor appeared before the Knesset legislation committee to read a “legal opinion” directing the legislature on which fundamental law it should be changing.

“The arrogance of Israel’s courts knows no bounds,” commented the Jerusalem-based writer Yoram Hazony.

