Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

EU needs court ruling before designating IRGC terrorist group

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

January 23, 2023

< 1 min read

The European Union cannot blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before a court in one of its member states rules that the paramilitary group meets the designation of a terrorist organization, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday.

“It is something that cannot be decided without a court, a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don’t like you,” said Josep Borrell, according to Reuters.

Borrell said that E.U. foreign ministers would nevertheless discuss during their meeting on Monday imposing additional sanctions on Tehran due to its ongoing crackdown on protesters.

“We are going to discuss new personal sanctions in accordance with the legal framework of human rights,” he said.

The Iranian regime has killed hundreds of people in a crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted following the death on Sept. 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iranian morality police, who had arrested her for failing to wear her veil correctly.

The European Parliament last week voted 598-9 in favor of requesting that Brussels list the IRGC as a terror entity.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commended the move, saying: “Iran is a terrorist state that exports terrorism to the Middle East, Europe and the entire world. The introduction of the Revolutionary Guards, the largest terrorist organization in the world, to the list of terrorist organizations of the European Union, is an important step in the fight against the Iranian regime.”

Designating the IRGC a terror group would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, or show its logo in support of the group in public.

Share this article

Related articles

Terrorists Karim and Maher Younis rearrested, questioned over alleged incitement

JNS

JNS

“Whispered in Gaza”: New video series presents rarely heard voices of Palestinians under Hamas rule

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Two Palestinians, including PIJ commander, killed in firefight with IDF in Jenin

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu talks expanding Abraham Accords with US Senate delegation

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .