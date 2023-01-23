Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel on suspicion of plotting attack

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 23, 2023

2 min read

Two Palestinians were arrested on Sunday, in possession of knives, near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on suspicion of planning to carry out a terrorist attack.

It comes as shots were fired towards the city of Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron in Judea.

Emergency services personnel said that nobody was injured, although a home may have been hit by the gunfire.

And on Saturday, the Israel Police opened an investigation into an incident in which a young girl was lightly injured by shards of glass when her window was pierced by a bullet fired from a neighboring Palestinian village.

The girl, 7, was at home in the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem when a bullet struck a window in her apartment and then narrowly missed her forehead. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Last week, Israelis in Judea and Samaria called on the government to crack down on Palestinian terrorism after a family home in Shaked, in northwestern Samaria, was struck by gunfire.

“We demand a change in the paradigm of the previous government’s security negligence,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan following a meeting of regional leaders. “Do not allow a new wave of terrorism to come here,” he added.

According to a statement released by the council, Shaked has been fired upon seven times over the past few months.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians in the central city of Netanya on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

The suspects, who were within the Green Line illegally, were taken into custody following a manhunt near the city’s main market. They were handed over to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for questioning.

No additional details about the alleged plot were provided.

Israeli forces remain engaged in a counter-terrorism offensive, primarily in Judea and Samaria, in response to a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 31 people in 2022.

Share this article

Related articles

Police thwart terror plot by teen in Jerusalem’s Old City

JNS

JNS

NGO REPORT: Two recently released terrorists paid  nearly $100,000 by PA

JNS

JNS

Hamas releases video purportedly of Israeli captive

JNS

JNS

IDF forces thwart two terror attacks, three terrorists killed

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .