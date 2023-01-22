Subscribe
Prime Minister fires Deri in accordance with Supreme Court ruling

JNS

January 22, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday the dismissal of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri from his ministerial positions.

Announcement follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling that Deri’s appointment was “unreasonable in the extreme” due to a prior tax fraud conviction.

In his letter of dismissal, Netanyahu wrote, “As you know, I decided to appoint you as deputy prime minister and minister of the interior and health with the approval of the majority of Knesset members due to the fact that I see you as an anchor of experience, wisdom and responsibility that are important to the State of Israel at all times, and especially at this time.”

However, the Supreme Court had ruled that he must remove Deri from those positions, the letter continues.

“This unfortunate decision ignores the will of the people, as reflected in the great trust that the public gave to the people’s representatives … when it was clear to everyone that you would serve in the government as a senior minister,” wrote Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier concludes by stating that he will seek “any legal way” Deri could “continue to contribute to the State of Israel” given his wealth of skills and experience.

He noted that in the meantime, and “with a heavy heart,” he must remove Deri from his cabinet-level positions.

The prime minister was under pressure to remove Deri following the court’s ruling and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s demand that he follow through and fire Deri from his government.

