Official PA daily: Nature punishes homosexuality by hitting US with storm after White House displayed LGBTQ+flag

Without commenting and without any opposing arguments, the official PA daily chose to print an op-ed by an Iraqi writer claiming Nature is currently punishing the world for allowing homosexuality and considering it “normal.”

It would seem the op-ed was written explicitly for the official PA daily, as it did not appear elsewhere in world Arab press.

Iraqi writer Hadi Jalo Mar’i speculated in the article as to what the underlying “secret” is that makes leading world governments “defend homosexuality, and even sexual perversion.” The same “secret” apparently made US President Biden “illuminate the White House in the colors of the homosexuals’ flag”:

“Despite the moderation and our understanding of people’s behavior, desires, and whims, it is our right to reject and condemn any idea and behavior that contradicts human nature, and to wonder what is the secret that causes governments of states that control the world and lead it to defend homosexuality, and even sexual perversion, and to legislate laws defending abominable behavior that contradicts the way of nature and appropriate behavior. [It is our right to wonder] what is the secret that causes an old and elderly state president like [US President Joe] Biden to march at the front and illuminate the White House in the colors of the homosexuals’ flag… and even to appoint male and female homosexual clerks to positions inside the presidential building.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 28, 2022]

The writer has found proof, though, that Nature itself – or possibly Allah – is against such “abomination” because:

“Hours after the White House was illuminated with the flag of homosexuality, ‘the North Pole bomb’ as it was termed exploded, and struck all of America’s territory.”

This refers to the “bomb cyclone” that struck North America in late December 2022, causing nearly 100 deaths.

And not just the US was punished, according to the writer. “Homosexual governments in Europe” – England, France, and Belgium to name a few – also allegedly provoked Nature’s ire:

“Has just nature risen up against those who violated its laws, and decided to punish the people with all punishments? …Here the homosexual governments in Europe and America are experiencing their worst days and suffering a shortage of rain, a rise in temperatures, and afterwards fierce cold and a lack of means of heating. This has reached the point of hunger in one of the largest empires in history (England), where the number of those registered in the lists of those asking for food from soup kitchens is rising, students are being prevented from free food at the schools, and unemployment, inflation, and concerns over the future prevail. French President [Emmanuel Macron] announced that the era of abundance has passed, and in Belgium demonstrations are setting out to the streets.”

These events really are Allah settling the score with homosexuals and their governments, according to the writer:

“All we have to do is to wait and see how much nature’s fury will intensify, according to the will of Heaven. We apologize to the homosexuals, the governments, and the organizations that take care of them if we have caused them a blow to morale, as we also have the right to believe in the One and Only [Allah], the Victor, to uphold His laws,and to wait and see what His will is regarding them, and also regarding us. Indeed, we are waiting.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 28, 2022]

