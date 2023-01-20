Official PA daily: Nature punishes homosexuality by hitting US with storm after White House displayed LGBTQ+flag

Without commenting and without any opposing arguments, the official PA daily chose to print an op-ed by an Iraqi writer claiming Nature is currently punishing the world for allowing homosexuality and considering it “normal.”
It would seem the op-ed was written explicitly for the official PA daily, as it did not appear elsewhere in world Arab press.
Iraqi writer Hadi Jalo Mar’i speculated in the article as to what the underlying “secret” is that makes leading world governments “defend homosexuality, and even sexual perversion.” The same “secret” apparently made US President Biden “illuminate the White House in the colors of the homosexuals’ flag”:
“Despite the moderation and our understanding of people’s behavior, desires, and whims, it is our right to reject and condemn any idea and behavior that contradicts human nature, and to wonder what is the secret that causes governments of states that control the world and lead it to defend homosexuality, and even sexual perversion, and to legislate laws defending abominable behavior that contradicts the way of nature and appropriate behavior. [It is our right to wonder] what is the secret that causes an old and elderly state president like [US President Joe] Biden to march at the front and illuminate the White House in the colors of the homosexuals’ flag… and even to appoint male and female homosexual clerks to positions inside the presidential building.”
The writer has found proof, though, that Nature itself – or possibly Allah – is against such “abomination” because:
“Hours after the White House was illuminated with the flag of homosexuality, ‘the North Pole bomb’ as it was termed exploded, and struck all of America’s territory.”
This refers to the “bomb cyclone” that struck North America in late December 2022, causing nearly 100 deaths.
And not just the US was punished, according to the writer. “Homosexual governments in Europe” – England, France, and Belgium to name a few – also allegedly provoked Nature’s ire:
“Has just nature risen up against those who violated its laws, and decided to punish the people with all punishments? …Here the homosexual governments in Europe and America are experiencing their worst days and suffering a shortage of rain, a rise in temperatures, and afterwards fierce cold and a lack of means of heating. This has reached the point of hunger in one of the largest empires in history (England), where the number of those registered in the lists of those asking for food from soup kitchens is rising, students are being prevented from free food at the schools, and unemployment, inflation, and concerns over the future prevail. French President [Emmanuel Macron] announced that the era of abundance has passed, and in Belgium demonstrations are setting out to the streets.”
These events really are Allah settling the score with homosexuals and their governments, according to the writer:
“All we have to do is to wait and see how much nature’s fury will intensify, according to the will of Heaven. We apologize to the homosexuals, the governments, and the organizations that take care of them if we have caused them a blow to morale, as we also have the right to believe in the One and Only [Allah], the Victor, to uphold His laws,and to wait and see what His will is regarding them, and also regarding us. Indeed, we are waiting.”
Headline: “America’s ominous sign”
“It is known that the wife of the prophet Lot did not participate with her people in their abominable acts, but she did not condemn their acts, was silent about them, and conspired with them against her husband. Therefore, the Lord included her in the group of the punished. It is also known that some of these acts are individual, and they stem from a desire or mental illness… When this act becomes collective behavior that is not avoided, when we see groups of people who do not care and live their lives as usual while seeing this abominable behavior reaching leaders in power, when they legislate laws in favor of it, when this [same-sex marriage] turns into marriage like any normal marriage, and when the gates of the courts and the municipal departments open before homosexuals so that they will become part of society – here this abomination becomes collective behavior that requires intervention by a supreme source, who is not influenced by the ways of thinking of false democracy and by reasons and justifications that are connected to political goals and destructive intentions regarding human society.
If we decide not to suffer defeat against the legions of democrats and those who advance the ways of thinking of false modernism and the tsunami of change that feigns to protect freedoms and allow individuals and groups to do as they please, …then we cannot turn a blind eye on behavior that is liable to turn into global fury that will burst forth at any moment. It is a shame that we would suffer defeat against these people out of fear or greed, and then we would find ourselves like those to whom [the Quranic verse] ‘And fear a trial which will not strike those who have wronged among you exclusively’ [Quran 8:25, Sahih International translation] applies, and it will be too late to regret. Despite the moderation and our understanding of people’s behavior, desires, and whims, it is our right to reject and condemn any idea and behavior that contradicts human nature,and to wonder what is the secret that causes governments of states that control the world and lead it to defend homosexuality, and even sexual perversion, and to legislate laws defending abominable behavior that contradicts the way of nature and appropriate behavior.[It is our right to wonder] what is the secret that causes an old and elderly state president like [US President Joe] Biden to march at the front and illuminate the White House in the colors of the homosexuals’ flag… and even to appoint male and female homosexual clerks to positions inside the presidential building. If they have the right to legislate laws and take care of the homosexuals, then others have the right to defend their values and their human behavior, which humanity and its laws have respected for thousands of years, and which Omnipotent and Omniscient [Allah] commanded, and which the Quran, the New Testament, and the Torah confirm and insist on, so that humanity will march on a straight path, and not on a curvy path that is closed to those marching on it.
Hours after the White House was illuminated with the flag of homosexuality, ‘the North Pole bomb’ as it was termed exploded (refers to “bomb cyclone” that struck North America in late December 2022, causing nearly 100 deaths -Ed.), and struck all of America’s territory… It also reached its warm areas, such as Texas, completely stopped life in 37 states of the US, and threatened the lives of millions of Americans, who became helpless. The federal authorities were unable to provide them aid, and the snow that piled up even blocked the doors of homes, while ambulances and emergency vehicles, as well as electricity workers, were unable to reach the area. Water froze in the pipes, and gas did not reach the homes after it froze due to the intense cold. The US is preparing for the worst Christmas in its history, at a time when people are shutting themselves inside homes that have turned into prisons, and which are liable to collapse on the heads of those inside. It looks like the authorities are unable to give anything that will protect the people from the disaster that has befallen them.
Has just nature risen up against those who violated its laws, and decided to punish the people with all punishments? …Here the homosexual governments in Europe and America are experiencing their worst days and suffering a shortage of rain, a rise in temperatures, and afterwards fierce cold and a lack of means of heating. This has reached the point of hunger in one of the largest empires in history (England), where the number of those registered in the lists of those asking for food from soup kitchens is rising, students are being prevented from free food at the schools, and unemployment, inflation, and concerns over the future prevail. French President [Emmanuel Macron] announced that the era of abundance has passed, and in Belgium demonstrations are setting out to the streets. The Indian [British Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak announced stringent measures to deal with the economic crisis in Britain, and Germany announced a coup [attempt] against the government, a strange and unexpected case the likes of which it has not witnessed since the end of World War II…
All we have to do is to wait and see how much nature’s fury will intensify, according to the will of Heaven. We apologize to the homosexuals, the governments, and the organizations that take care of them if we have caused them a blow to morale, as we also have the right to believe in the One and Only [Allah], the Victor, to uphold His laws, and to wait and see what His will is regarding them, and also regarding us. Indeed, we are waiting.”
[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 28, 2022]