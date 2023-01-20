Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Netanyahu: US a ‘trusted partner’ in promoting security, advancing peace

As iron sharpens iron So a man sharpens the wit of his friend.

Proverbs

27:

17

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 20, 2023

2 min read

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday in Jerusalem with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Israel since the Nov. 1 Knesset election.

The two men discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways to broaden the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the Jewish state and four Arab countries.

An emphasis was placed on expanding relations with Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve known President [Joe] Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel, and I know how much he trusts you in the matters of national security,” Netanyahu told Sullivan, adding, “And you should know that we see you as a trusted partner in matters of our shared security and of course, advancing peace.

“Today, you come at a special time because we have acute challenges to our security and vast opportunities for peace. I am convinced that by working together we can both meet the challenges and realize the opportunities. That’s something that bolsters our extraordinary alliance but also can change the region and change history,” said Netanyahu.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for Biden’s commitment to stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He added that the latest Palestinian moves in the international arena constituted an attack on Israel that demanded a response.

The U.N. General Assembly late last month approved a resolution at the behest of the Palestinian Authority calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”

In response to the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state, the Israeli Security Cabinet decided, among other measures, to withhold tax and tariff revenue collected on behalf of and transferred to the P.A., in an amount equal to that which Ramallah paid to terrorists and their families in 2022 under its “pay-for-slay” policy.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi met with Sullivan; they agreed to continue dialogue on the Iranian issue.

The pair held a virtual meeting with their counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, respectively. All four declared their commitment to deepen the Abraham Accords and spoke about practical steps to advance their joint interests in the region.

Sullivan also met with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Mossad Director David Barnea.

Share this article

Related articles

Netanyahu talks expanding Abraham Accords with US Senate delegation

JNS

JNS

Washington trusts Netanyahu and wants to work with his government, says US ambassador

JNS

JNS

Report: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen boycotting senior Israeli lawmakers

JNS

JNS

Israeli FM praises MLK’s vision for Mideast peace

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .