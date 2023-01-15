Subscribe
Study The Bible
IDF forces thwart two terror attacks, three terrorists killed

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

January 15, 2023

< 1 min read

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces after attacking them with a knife near Ofra in Samaria on Sunday morning.

The Israeli troops were being stoned by local Palestinians when the assailant exited his vehicle and charged at the force, attempting to take one of the soldiers’ weapons.

The soldiers opened fire, killing the terrorist.

The incident came just hours after two Palestinian terrorists were killed while attempting to carry out a drive-by shooting against soldiers near Jaba, 5 miles southwest of Jenin in Samaria.

The terrorists, identified as Az a-Din Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Halila, 23, were reportedly both members of the Jenin branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Israeli forces seized an M-16 rifle from the vehicle used in the attack, according to the Israeli military.

There were no Israeli casualties in either incident.

