IDF soldier killed, 3 injured in accidental explosion on base

An Israeli soldier was killed and three others injured overnight Saturday in an accidental explosion on a military base in the Jordan Valley, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Sunday.

According to a preliminary probe, the soldier who was killed had found a grenade during a training exercise and brought it back to his room, where it detonated.

Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the soldier but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

His family has been notified.

A second soldier sustained critical injuries and two others were lightly injured in the blast; all three were taken to the hospital.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident, the findings of which will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General’s Corps.

Earlier this month, an IDF soldier was killed at a military base in central Israel by an accidental discharge.

He was identified as Cpl. Baruch Kabarta, 19, from Petah Tikvah. He served in the Military Police’s Erez Battalion, in the same company as Sgt. Noa Lazar, who was shot dead in a Palestinian terrorist attack in October.