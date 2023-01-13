Subscribe
Study The Bible
Neturei Karta member arrested for meeting terrorists in Jenin

Happy is the man who has not followed the counsel of the wicked, or taken the path of sinners, or joined the company of the insolent;

Psalms

1:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 13, 2023

< 1 min read

Police arrested a man who, together with two other members of the ultra-Orthodox, anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect, entered the Jenin refugee camp in Samaria this week and met with Palestinians from local terrorist organizations, the police said on Thursday.

Elhanan Lax, 38, from the central Israeli city of Petach Tikva, is suspected of “supporting and associating with a terror group” and unlawfully entering Area A of the West Bank, which s under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

The three men were captured on camera Monday speaking with key members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group and the families of terrorist attackers.

Police are looking for the other two suspects.

