Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israeli moderately injured in Judea stabbing attack

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

January 12, 2023

< 1 min read

An Israeli man aged about 30 years old was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at Havat Yehuda, located near Shim’a in the South Hebron Hills region of Judea, on Wednesday.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the man, who was conscious, on the scene for injuries to his upper body and then evacuated him in stable condition to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

The terrorist was shot, apparently by the victim, and wounded. The attacker later died 0f his injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Elyashiv Nahum, according to Israeli media.

Earlier Wednesday, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the Salem military base and a nearby checkpoint in Samaria No one was injured.

Border Police returned fire at the assailants, who fled in the direction of Jenin.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian gunman was shot dead during clashes with Israeli troops in Nablus in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the IDF.

Israeli forces exchanged fire with gunmen after entering the Balata area to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity.

Israeli forces on Tuesday arrested a member of the Lions’ Den gang during a raid in Nablus.

Troops detained Palestinian Wasim Zaher Estitiyeh, 26, a member of the terror organization who perpetrated recent shooting attacks in the area.

Share this article

Related articles

Anti-Zionist sect tells Islamic Jihad in Jenin: “We are Palestinian Jews”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Recently released Israeli-Arab terrorist: ‘Palestine’ in its entirety is ours

JNS

JNS

Israeli PM vows to fight against nuclearization of Iranian ‘terror regime’

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .