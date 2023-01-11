Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

New Israel Fund admits financing protests against Netanyahu government

Ha! Those who write out evil writs And compose iniquitous documents,

Isaiah

10:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 11, 2023

< 1 min read

The New Israel Fund, a U.S.-based NGO that provides financial support to progressive and anti-Israel groups, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday taking credit for recent protests against the government.

“The New Israel Fund assisted with a special grant to the many civil society organizations that took part in the production of the huge demonstration on Saturday night in Tel Aviv,” the email quoted by  Channel 14 stated, referring to a protest in the city’s Habima Square attended by more than 10,000 persons.

“Shatil from the New Israel Fund took part in coordinating and synchronizing the various parties that participated in the show of force,” it continued.

Shatil is the operating arm of the New Israel Fund in Israel. According to Shatil’s website, “We support organizations and activists working to strengthen democratic society, offering cutting-edge capacity building, training, and guidance.”

Channel 14 described the email as “precedent-setting,” as the New Israel Fund generally keeps a low profile and “works behind the scenes.”

The New Israel Fund also took responsibility for helping the group that organized “the demonstration in front of the Knesset on the day the new government was sworn in and also for holding the LGBT demonstration that took place on that very day.”

The organization also announced an emergency grant to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) to conduct a digital campaign including the production of short films to explain the meaning of the policies the new Netanyahu-led government intends to institute.

Share this article

Related articles

Lapid-Gantz call for public unrest claiming threat of ‘civil war’

JNS

JNS

Christian tourists at the Temple Mount forced by Waqf to wear humiliating yellow garment

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israel’s UN envoy mocks meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘uneventful’ Temple Mount visit

JNS

JNS

Israel’s Justice Minister announces sweeping plan for judicial reform

JNS

JNS

Over half the children of Jerusalem live below the poverty line. Donate today to feed the children of Jerusalem.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .