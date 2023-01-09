Ben-Gvir orders police to enforce ban on flying Palestinian flags in solidarity with terrorists

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday directed police to enforce an existing ban on the flying of Palestinian flags to identify with terrorist groups.

“We will fight terrorism and the encouragement of terrorism with all our might,” Ben-Gvir tweeted Sunday.

The decision comes in the wake of the homecoming ceremony in the Arab village of Ar’ara on Thursday for Karim Younis, who was released from prison earlier that day after completing a 40-year sentence for murder. Younis was convicted in 1983 for the murder of Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg.

The compound where the homecoming was held was decorated with P.L.O. flags, and Younis himself also carried one.

Flying the P.L.O. flag in public is not on its own a criminal offense in Israel. However, police have the authority to take them down if they are displayed in solidarity or sympathy with a terror group, or if there is a high probability that leaving the flag up will result in a public disturbance.