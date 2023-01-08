US returns looted artifact to the PA. Some experts question the decision

A looted Assyrian ivory cosmetic spoon dating back to some 2,700 years ago was handed over to the Palestinian Authority by the Manhattan District Attorney on Thursday. Some experts however expressed perplexity about the decision, calling it “political” rather than based on scientific reasons.

The artifact was seized pursuant to a multi-national criminal investigation into American Jewish billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt, together with some other 180 stolen antiquities. According to the DA press release, the object was used to ladle incense onto fires as offerings to the gods or the dead and was found in El Kom. El Kom, also known as Al Kum, is a Palestinian village some 13 kilometers south of Hebron. An archaeological site in the area, known as Khirbet el-Qom, revealed several remains from a similar period, including two Hebrew inscriptions that refer to the God of Israel. The site was part of the biblical Kingdom of Judah.

“It is impossible to put a value on the cultural and historical significance of looted antiquities and I thank our talented team of attorneys and investigators who are continuing their incredible work of returning these objects to where they rightfully belong,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“The US Office of Palestinian Affairs is proud to facilitate the return of this rare antiquity, an example of Palestinian cultural patrimony,” the Chief of the US Office of Palestinian Affairs George Noll stated during the ceremony at the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, as reported by the PA news agency Wafa. “This is a historic moment between the American and Palestinian people and a demonstration of our belief in the power of cultural exchanges in building mutual understanding, respect, and partnership.”

According to the statement by the DA, the spoon first surfaced on the international art market in 2003, when Steinhardt acquired the artifact from Gil Chaya, an Israeli antiquities dealer. The move, the statement highlights marks “the first time a cultural object has been returned to the Palestinian people from the United States.”

Two experts however expressed perplexity at the US authorities’ decision to return the object to the PA.

“This is a political issue, not a scientific one,” said Hebrew University archaeologist Yosef Garfinkel.

“It is good that stolen antiquities are returned to their countries of origin,” he added, “but as this is a looted object how do you know where it came from? Maybe it was looted in Jordan or Lebanon or Israel? We only have the story told to the buyer by the antiquity dealer.”

Garfinkel also emphasized that while he could only see a picture of the spoon, he had never seen something similar unearthed in the region.

Dr. Scott Stripling, director of excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) at ancient Shiloh and provost at the Bible Seminary in Katy (Texas), echoed Garfinkel’s doubts.

“I don’t know how anyone could prove that that particular artifact came from the Hebron area if it hasn’t undergone scientific testing,” he said. “Unless there’s some evidence that they have, it seems to me that it [the decision] is merely political, that the Biden administration is looking for an opportunity to recognize the Palestinian Authority.”

“This is something that’s never been done before,” he added.

In March, another 39 artifacts seized from Steinhardt’s collections were returned to Israel, including two 7,000-year-old gold masks. Other artifacts were repatriated to Jordan and Greece, the Associated Press reported.