Gaza tried to launch a rocket at Israel last night, but the missile fell far short of its target, landing inside of the Gaza Strip. Were they trying to start a war? Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked international outrage this week with dozens of countries condemning him for his actions. His crime? He ascended the Temple Mount on Tuesday. The UN passed more resolutions against Israel in 2022 than all the other countries of the world combined. All this and more on today’s show!