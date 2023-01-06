REPORT: UN and EU condemned Israel more than all other countries combined

A report by UN Watch revealed that in 2022, the United Nations General Assembly approved 15 anti-Israel resolutions as compared to 13 against all other countries combined. Russia, which invaded Ukraine amid accusations of human rights violations, garnered six condemnations. North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, Iran and the US were hit with one resolution each.

Saudi Arabia, China, Lebanon, Turkey, Venezuela and Qatar, which have poor human rights records or were involved in regional conflicts, were not dinged by any resolutions criticizing them.

From 2015 through 2022, including the above, the UN General Assembly has adopted 140 resolutions criticizing Israel and 68 on other countries.

Since 2015, the General Assembly has adopted 140 resolutions against Israel. In the same period of time, the UN passed 68 resolutions against all other countries combined.

2022 UN General Assembly resolutions on:

🇰🇵 North Korea 1

🇦🇫 Afghanistan 1

🇻🇪 Venezuela 0

🇲🇲 Myanmar 1

🇱🇧 Lebanon 0

🇵🇰 Pakistan 0

🏴‍☠️ Hamas 0

🇩🇿 Algeria 0

🇹🇷 Turkey 0

🇷🇺 Russia 6

🇨🇳 China 0

🇶🇦 Qatar 0

🇸🇦 Saudi 0

🇮🇱 Israel 15

🇨🇺 Cuba 0

🇸🇾 Syria 1

🇮🇶 Iraq 0

🇮🇷 Iran 1

🇺🇸 U.S. 1 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 31, 2022

Last week, the General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation” of the “Palestinian territories”.

From 2006 through 2022, the UN Human Rights Council has adopted 99 resolutions against Israel, 41 against Syria, 13 against Iran, 4 against Russia, and 3 against Venezuela.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council held an emergency session over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount earlier this week.

In 2022, EU member states voted for one resolution each to criticize Iran, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar, the U.S. for its embargo on Cuba, and six resolutions on Russia’s war in Ukraine. See second table at bottom, showing resolution texts and votes. By contrast, EU states voted for about 10 resolutions on Israel.

These same EU states failed to introduce a single UNGA resolution this year on the human rights situation in China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam, Algeria, or 175 other countries.