PA Media: Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village

JNS

JNS

January 5, 2023

< 1 min read

 A Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch.

“On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail” in the village, the elder said.

The P.A. daily further claimed that a Palestinian village elder spotted Israeli cows that are actually “recruited and trained” spies. Rushd Morrar, a Khirbet Yanun village elder, told Al-Hayat Al-Jadida on Dec. 27, “These are recruited and trained cattle, as on the neck of each cow they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail in Khirbet Yanun large and small.”

The Elder added that “settlers release herds of wild boars” to destroy Palestinian crops.

