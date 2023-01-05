Subscribe
Study The Bible
Democratic Congressman calls Netanyahu Government “Apartheid Terrorist Regime”

A ruler who listens to lies, All his ministers will be wicked.

Proverbs

29:

12

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

January 5, 2023

Congresswoman Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, a Democrat representing Massachusetts’ 4th Essex district, posted a tweet on Friday slandering Israel’s new coalition government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing Israel of carrying out “genocide” against the Palestinians.

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito (Photo via Wikipedia)

Belsito is an Arab American and has a Palestinian, Syrian, and Ukrainian flag on her Twitter profile but no US flag. She has a history of anti-Zionist comments and remarks. A week prior to the previously mentioned tweet, she posted on Twitter accusing Israel of genocide. 

Her accusation is counterfactual. According to a 2020 review of Palestinian population statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, despite accusations of Israeli-perpetrated genocide, “the number of Palestinians in the world has doubled more than nine times since…[the founding of the modern state of Israel in] 1948.” Furthermore, “more than half of them [were living] in historical Palestine [as of the end of 2019], where their number reached 6.64 million.”

Earlier last month, she tweeted that she had watched the HBO movie Farha which portrayed a fictional account of Israel’s actions in the 1948 War of Independence. The film portrayed the Israeli forces murdering an Arab family. Belsito reacted to the film by referring to the Nakba, an Arabic word used to describe the creation of the state of Israel as a “catastrophe.”

“The truth cannot be silenced,” Belsito tweeted. “1948 European British Zionists created a hell on earth. This movie is about visceral hate, ethnic cleansing, terrorism and apartheid.”

