Minister proposes revoking terrorist’s Israeli citizenship

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years ago.

Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.

“It’s unthinkable that these kinds of people will continue to hold Israeli citizenship,” Deri wrote in a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, reported Ynet.

“Canceling their citizenship will send an important message when it comes to those who have become symbols of committing terrorist and criminal acts. This [move] has legal validity in circumstances when people use their Israeli citizenship to harm the State of Israel and its citizens,” Deri added.

The two terrorists assaulted the 20-year-old soldier, stole his weapon, shot him in the head and left him on the side of the road. In critical condition, he was moved to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus, where he died four days later on Dec. 1, 1980.