Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Minister proposes revoking terrorist’s Israeli citizenship

Whoever sheds the blood of man, By man shall his blood be shed; For in His image Did Hashem make man.

Genesis

9:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 5, 2023

< 1 min read

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years ago.

Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.

“It’s unthinkable that these kinds of people will continue to hold Israeli citizenship,” Deri wrote in a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, reported Ynet.

“Canceling their citizenship will send an important message when it comes to those who have become symbols of committing terrorist and criminal acts. This [move] has legal validity in circumstances when people use their Israeli citizenship to harm the State of Israel and its citizens,” Deri added.

The two terrorists assaulted the 20-year-old soldier, stole his weapon, shot him in the head and left him on the side of the road. In critical condition, he was moved to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus, where he died four days later on Dec. 1, 1980.

Share this article

Related articles

Rocket launched from Gaza falls in Palestinian territory

JNS

JNS

Major spike in Judea and Samaria shooting attacks, IDF stats reveal

JNS

JNS

ISIS-inspired terrorist arrested for deadly Jerusalem bombings

JNS

JNS

Border cop kills terrorist 20 years after terrorists murdered his father

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .