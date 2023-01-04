Rocket launched from Gaza falls in Palestinian territory

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket at Israel on Tuesday night, but the projectile fell in Gazan territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The launch was detected, but in accordance with standard operating procedures no alert was sounded as no area of Israel was under threat, the IDF said in a statement.

“Full routine continues on the Israeli home front,” the statement continued.

The rocket shortfall that caused a Palestinian casualty is more common than most media would have the public realize. A report by the media watchdog site CAMERA last May and another by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center noted that most civilians killed in Operation Guardians of the Walls last year were killed by Hamas rockets.

In May 2021, at least 680 of the low-tech rockets fired by the terrorists at Israel fell short, landing inside Gaza. Some estimates place the number of shortfalls as high as one-third. The shortfalls caused considerable damage, knocking out the power lines supplying Israeli electricity to more than 230,000 Gazans. In order to continue its terrorist operations, Hamas disabled Gaza City’s desalination plant, cutting some 250,000 residents off from their water supply. Six days ago, Hamas rocket fire targeted a convoy of humanitarian aid on its way to Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hamas terror group had threatened to “cleanse” the Al Aqsa Mosque of “the filth of the occupation,” following a visit to the Temple Mount a few hours earlier by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The day before, Hamas said that it would “not stand idly by” if Ben-Gvir ascended the Mount, adding that his visit would “ignite the region.”

The Palestinian Authority called the visit an “unprecedented provocation.”

Following his early-morning visit to the site, Ben-Gvir said that Israel’s new government would not surrender to terrorist threats.

The Temple Mount was the most important place for the people of Israel, he said, adding, “We maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews also go up to the site, and those who make threats must be dealt with with an iron fist.”