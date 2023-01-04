Sanhedrin admonishes the EU

Ten days ago, a letter was discovered revealing that the European Union was working on a strategy to expand the Palestinian presence in Israeli-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria. The EU was working to help the PA take control of land in Area C—which is supposed to be under full Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords—and suggested using left-wing NGOs in Israel for this purpose. The EU funds illegal Palestinian construction toward this end. Moreover, the EU does not seem to consider building in Area A and Area B where all they would need is a permit from the Palestinian Authority.

This revelation led to Israeli consternation and forty Knesset members officially sent a letter of protest to the EU. In addition, the nascent Sanhedrin issued an official response, warning the EU that their actions run counter to the Biblical connection between the Jews and the land of Israel.

The Sanhedrin’s official statement opened with a prayer of thanksgiving to the God of Israel and Master of the World:

“For generations, there has always been Righteous Among the Nations advocating and working towards the Redemption of Israel such as King Cyrus, the Balfour Declaration, the San Remo Declaration, and the United Nations declaration of a Jewish state,” the statement began. “It should be remembered that the good deeds of every person are recorded in Heaven for Eternity.”

With that preamble, the Sanhedrin related the EU’s actions intended to prevent Jews from living in Judea and Samaria.

“The Torah clearly established the boundaries of the Land of Israel in several places as well as the requirement for the Jews to possess it:

I will set your borders from the Sea of Reeds to the Sea of Philistia, and from the wilderness to the Euphrates; for I will deliver the inhabitants of the land into your hands, and you will drive them out before you. Exodus 23:31

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53

“The prophets warn that the Nations will attempt to divide the Land of Israel and that this will be the means for the downfall:

“For lo! In those days And at that time, When I restore the fortunes Of Yehuda and Yerushalayim, I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Judgement by God. There I will enter into judgment with them there for My people, and for my Heritage – Yisrael, Whom they have scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves” Joel 4:1-2

We remind the European Union that supporting terrorist elements can cause God to punish European countries. Throughout history, we have seen that nations that raised their hands against the Jews were punished and this has proven true with nations that divided the land of Israel. The British divided the Land of Israel and were punished by the disintegration of the British Empire to shreds, precisely as the Prophet Joel writes of the “Great Judgment” quoted above.

Therefore, the government of Israel is obligated to accept sovereignty over all the territories of Israel within the borders described in the Torah.

We would like you to note the following:

– No solution will last if it is based on a lie.

– Arabs that call themselves Palestinians are lying and guilty of identity theft.

– Palestinians are claiming a fake identity. It did not exist as a national identity before 1968. It was invented merely as a ploy to make a false claim to the ancestral Jewish homeland and to give the appearance that they are an oppressed minority. They are neither.

– They have none of the characteristics of a nation; no history, geography, or unique culture.

The Sanhedrin related the history of the Palestinian nationalist movement which has only resulted in unrelenting terrorist attacks without producing any benefits for the Arab people involved and even resulting in the persecution of the regional Arabs by other Arab nations. The United Nations has perpetuated their suffering by enforcing a permanent cross-generational refugee status for the descendants of these people.

The Sanhedrin stated that the Oslo agreements signed with these regional Arabs in 1993 called for increasing the conflict and suffering by arming their corrupt leaders and making unrealistic expectations that they will be granted land inside Israel. This was most graphically embodied in Gush Katif, now called Gaza, which has been ethnically cleansed of Jews and become a terrorist base holding its citizens as human shields.

“This policy of ethnic cleansing is endemic throughout the Palestinian Authority. For example: Ramallah was 95% Christian before the Oslo Agreements, and now, after the establishment of the PLO-run PA, there are only 3% Christians.”

“We call on the EU to stop supporting the Islamic Brotherhood and other Islamist organizations like the PLO that is part of the Islamic Brotherhood. The EU has an interest as terrorist organizations have seen the successes of the PLO in Israel and go on to apply this in European countries.

We, the nascent Sanhedrin, have met with moderate leaders and Muftis from the Islamic world in the UK, Turkey, Jordan and Israel. We call on the EU to do the same, differentiating between the well-intentioned and those who seek to spread terrorism and suffering.

“We are unconvinced that your intentions are for the best. To an outside observer, it appears to be that your intentions are to eliminate the Israeli State. You are supporting organizations that support radical Islamic terrorists.

The UN voted to have Israel judged in the International Criminal Court in the Hague to weigh in on Israeli “occupation” and “annexation”. It is clear that this process will result in your own countries being judged and governed by the terrorists within who already seek dominance.

You are forewarned that the end result of your efforts to undermine Israel will fail as described in the Bible. The existence of Israel is proof that the God of Israel will fulfill his promises:

“For lo! In those days And at that time, When I restore the fortunes Of Yehuda and Yerushalayim, I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Judgement by God. There I will enter into judgment with them there for My people, and for my Heritage – Yisrael, Whom they have scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves” Joel 4:2

The historical Sanhedrin are the 71 Jewish Elders that were ordained by God at the request of Moses. The Sanhedrin was active for 1,800 years. The Nascent Sanhedrin was reestablished 18 years ago and now there are over 400 Rabbis that are ordained to serve in the nascent Sanhedrin.

The Sanhedrin decision was signed by Rabbi Amon Hever, Rabbi Erel Segal , Rabbi Yaakov Halevi, the spokesperson of the Nascent Sanhedrin.