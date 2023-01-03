Netanyahu: Israel will counter Iran nuclear deal openly, from a position of strength

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying during the weekly Cabinet meeting that his new government was united in achieving that aim.

“We will work openly, from a position of strength, in the international arena against a return to the [2015] nuclear agreement, not only in talks with leaders behind closed doors but strongly and openly in the sphere of global opinion, which is now aware of the true dangers posed by Iran—the Iranian regime that is killing innocent citizens in and beyond Iran,” said Netanyahu.

“We will do everything to prevent the return to this bad agreement, which is leading to a nuclear Iran under international auspices. We will also take vigorous action to prevent the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria and elsewhere and we will not wait,” he added.

Netanyahu also vowed to restore public security for Jews and Arabs alike, as well as take steps to reduce the skyrocketing cost of living.

“We are united in expanding the circle of peace, which I am certain also unites every Israeli citizen,” Netanyahu continued. “After achieving four historic peace agreements in four months [as part of the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords], we are also determined to deepen the existing peace agreements with six Arab countries and add to them historic breakthroughs with additional Arab countries in the region.”

Israel has over the past two-plus years forged ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco under the auspices of the Abraham Accords, in addition to having made peace with Jordan and Egypt in 1994 and 1979, respectively.

Netanyahu furthermore said that the previous Yair Lapid-led government had not been united on any national goal. “They had only one goal—to prevent this moment; beyond that, nothing,” he added.

“As a result of this, many problems accumulated alongside the previous government’s complete inaction in many areas: Security, governance, the economy and advancing peace.”

With the inauguration last Thursday of his new government, Netanyahu concluded, “We have much work to do and no time to waste.”