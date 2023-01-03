Subscribe
Blinken calls new Israeli FM Eli Cohen to discuss Iran, Abraham Accords

JNS

JNS

January 3, 2023

In a conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated him on his new position and reaffirmed America’s commitment to the security of Israel and the U.S.-Israel partnership.

“Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s further regional integration, including through the Negev Forum; address shared challenges, including the threat from Iran; and promote the values that have been at the heart of the bilateral relationship for decades,” said Blinken’s spokesperson in a statement.

Blinken also “emphasized the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability,” the statement said.

