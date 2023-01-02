Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Netanyahu planning visit to the United Arab Emirates

All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.

Genesis

22:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

January 2, 2023

< 1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates as early as next week in what will be his first trip outside the country since the swearing-in of his new government.

The reports surfaced after UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday called Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, the sixth time he has done so in his record-setting political career.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said that the UAE leader had repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abu Dhabi.

Netanyahu was prime minister in Sept. 2020 when Israel normalized relations with the UAE and Bahrain as part of the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords.

Sudan and Morocco subsequently signed onto the accords, and Netanyahu has made it a central tenet of his new government to expand them even further, with an eye on Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called his newly inaugurated Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, according to the official Emirates News Agency.

Abdullah expressed his desire to work with Cohen to further strengthen their countries’ bilateral relations, which have produced many achievements over the past two years, the report said.

Last month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to the UAE and Bahrain to mark the second anniversary of the historic agreements.

“The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in Israel on all sides of the political spectrum,” Herzog said at the time, adding: “Now we have to…upgrade ties between us even more, to strengthen them and to bring more nations [on board].”

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli defense establishment requests 10-billion shekel budget increase

JNS

JNS

Ben Gvir to be first Israeli minister on Temple Mount in five years

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Syria: Two killed by Israeli strikes, Damascus airport shut down

JNS

JNS

Israel’s new government assumes control of ministries

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .