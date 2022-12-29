Israel’s 37th government to be sworn in

The 37th Israeli government is set to be sworn in on Thursday, and details are emerging about its composition.

Led by designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the government will feature Defense Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), Finance Minister and Special Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party), and Israel Katz (Likud) as foreign minister for half a term, to rotate with Ron Dermer, according to reports.

Amir Ohana (Likud) will serve as Knesset speaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) as national security minister, Yariv Levin (Likud) as justice minister and Aryeh Deri (Shas) will serve as deputy prime minister, health minister and interior minister.

Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism) will serve as construction and housing minister, Yoav Kish (Likud) will be the education minister, Miri Regev (Likud) will serve as transportation minister, and Amichai Chikli will serve as diaspora affairs minister.

Other appointments include Avi Dichter (Likud) as agriculture minister, Shlomo Karhi (Likud) as communications minister, and Yizhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) as the Negev and Galilee minister.

Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) is to be national missions minister.