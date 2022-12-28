Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Knesset passes ‘Ben-Gvir law’ granting expanded powers over police to incoming minister

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 28, 2022

< 1 min read

Israel’s Knesset on Wednesday passed a law granting expanded control over the Israel Police to the National Security Minister, a newly created position expanding the powers of the Public Security Ministry.

The amendment to the Police Ordinance Act, dubbed the “Ben-Gvir law” after Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is set to be the first to hold the new position, passed by a vote of 61 to 55.

“We made history for the State of Israel, for security on the roads and streets,” said Ben-Gvir, who had focused on issues of personal safety in his party’s Knesset election campaign amid a deteriorating security situation.

The law codifies the relationship between the public security minister and the police commissioner, clarifying that the latter answers to the former.

“In fulfilling his duties, the police commissioner will act in accordance with the policy outlined by and general principles of the minister,” the law states.

The law gives the minister the authority to set police policy, including its order of priorities, work plans and matters relating to the police budget.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel begins pumping desalinated water from the Mediterranean to the Kinneret

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu appoints Likud ally to head National Security Council

JNS

JNS

Pandemic’s end: Israel to downgrade Covid to flu status

JNS

JNS

Israeli ambassador to Turkey presents credentials to Erdogan

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .