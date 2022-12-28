Pandemic’s end: Israel to downgrade Covid to flu status

Israel is set to declare the Coronavirus pandemic over, according to Hebrew media reports.

As of Jan. 18, the country’s civilian health system will assume responsibility for conducting Covid tests in place of the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command.

Then, on Jan. 31, SARS-CoV-2 will be categorized as an influenza-like virus, according to Kan News. The pandemic control center will be closed, and Covid patients will no longer need to be isolated.

Professor Cyrille Cohen, a member of the Health Ministry’s advisory council for clinical Covid vaccine trials, told i24NEWS that the goal was to get the virus to an “endemic” stage, where it spreads at a typical or expected rate.

“We’re hoping that our health care system can cope with these winter infections, including Covid,” said Cohen.