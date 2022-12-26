Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region

Therefore, The lion of the forest strikes them down, The wolf of the desert ravages them. A leopard lies in wait by their towns; Whoever leaves them will be torn in pieces. For their transgressions are many, Their rebellious acts unnumbered.

Jeremiah

5:

6

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 26, 2022

< 1 min read

A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino.

“At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.

The wolf’s white appearance is the result of a condition known as leucism. “This is a phenomenon involving a rare genetic combination that causes the wolf to have white fur,” Rotem said.

“In small species, which are prey for larger species, albinism can be a problem because they are more noticeable in the field. Sometimes the albinism phenomenon is also characterized by a tendency to skin diseases and other sensitivities,” he said.

The wolf was identified thanks to ground cameras set up by the Israel Parks and Nature Authority to study the behavior of wild animals in open areas of the Negev.

White wolves have been seen before in Israel, including in 2012 in Evrona, a nature preserve near Eilat, and in 2015 in Mishor Yemin, a nature park in the northern Negev.

Share this article

Related articles

The Christian population in Israel is growing

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israeli leaders send Christmas greetings to Christians all over the world

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

2 Israeli police officers injured in Arab terrorist attack in Kafr Qassem

JNS

JNS

70,000 people from 95 countries make aliyah in 2022

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .