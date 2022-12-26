Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report

All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.

Genesis

22:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 26, 2022

< 1 min read

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend.

Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Netanyahu said he hopes to welcome Saudi Arabia into the circle of countries that have joined the Abraham Accords.

“I hope to bring about a full, formal peace as we’ve done with the other Gulf states like Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates,” he said during an interview with Jewish Insider on Dec. 23.

“This is a very important goal, because if we have peace with Saudi Arabia, we are effectively going to bring an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict,” he added.

Netanyahu noted that the Saudis have already taken steps showing that they are amenable to full normalization.

“The Saudi government’s decision to open up Saudi airspace to Israel occurred before the Abraham Accords, that gives you a pretty good clue that they didn’t look askance at the Abraham Accords. This was done in 2018, the Abraham Accords were done in 2020,” he said.

The Accords put paid to the idea that peace with the Palestinians must come first before a wider regional peace with Arab states would be possible, Netanyahu continued.

Israel’s “rising economic, technological, military and diplomatic power” made it possible to break out of the “Palestinian straitjacket,” leading Arab countries to view Israel as a potential ally and partner rather than as an enemy, he said.

Share this article

Related articles

The Hijacking of Christmas in the Holy Land: Inside the Infamous Palestinian Santa Stunts

Rachel  O Donoghue

Rachel  O Donoghue

Analysis: Possible Tehran purchase of Russia’s Su-35 jet sign of troubling partnership

JNS

JNS

Family of activist who died in Palestinian Authority custody files suit with ICC

JNS

JNS

BBC Arabic quietly institutes changes in wake of media watchdog scrutiny

JNS

JNS

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .