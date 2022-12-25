Israeli leaders send Christmas greetings to Christians all over the world

Ahead of Christmas, several Israeli leaders sent out their greetings for the holiday to Christians in Israel and all over the world.

“From the holy city of Jerusalem, I wish Christian communities in the Holy Land and around the world a very Merry Christmas!” tweeted Israeli president Isaac Herzog, who sent out the message also in Hebrew and Arabic.

אני מאחל לקהילות הנוצריות בישראל וברחבי העולם – חג מולד שמח! pic.twitter.com/3RCprdxnA7 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 24, 2022

“The friendship we share is not only about our history here in Israel, it is also about the future,” outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “It is about how Israel is home to a Christian community that continues to grow and thrive – unlike anywhere else in our region.”

“On behalf of the people of Israel, on behalf of the Jewish people, I want to thank the millions of Christians around the world who love Israel, pray for Israel, and always stand with Israel,” he added. “We are all looking forward to seeing our special friendship continue to grow in the new year.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz disseminated his Christmas wishes in Hebrew through a video posted on social media.

“I wish everyone joy with their families, health and that everyone can celebrate in their own way,” he said. “May it be a holiday of light and of happiness and may everyone in Israeli society continue to kindle the lights of hope, each of us in our own holiday and according to our own faith.”