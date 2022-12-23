2022 the Deadliest Year for Palestinians? What the Media Didn’t Tell You

According to the United Nations, 2022 has been the deadliest year in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem in almost two decades, with over 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. However, while this claim might be true, it is definitely not the whole truth. Indeed, these raw numbers fail to acknowledge that most Palestinians who died in recent months were killed while attacking Israelis. Moreover, almost half of the deaths were publicly claimed as members of recognized terror groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. By uncritically echoing the Palestinian death tally, some journalists are essentially turning reality on its head. The latest Palestinian assault on Israelis is made out to look like a campaign of aggression by the Jewish state. We can only hope that the media will do better in 2023.