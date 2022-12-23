Subscribe
Bible Seminary observes Hanukkah and Christmas by lighting 2,200-year-old lamps from the Hasmonaean period 

He said to me, “What do you see?” And I answered, “I see a menorah all of gold, with a bowl above it. The lamps on it are seven in number, and the lamps above it have seven pipes;

Zechariah

4:

1

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

December 23, 2022

< 1 min read

The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas hosted over one hundred guests for the lighting of the first lamp of Hanukkah by Provost, Dr. Scott Stripling, in the Joshua, Judges and Jesus (3J) Museum on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Refreshments, Christmas carols, a welcome by Provost Stripling, and a prayer by TBS President, Dr. K. Lynn Lewis, preceded the blowing of a shofar by Mr. Andy Valadez at sundown, 5:27 PM, to officially launch the eight-day Jewish ceremony, also known as the Celebration of Lights or Festival of Dedication (celebrated by Jesus as recorded in John 10:22). 

Guests then participated in a celebratory teruah, or shout, and shared the lighting of the first of the eight Hanukkah lamps. The livestream of the event is posted on the The Bible Seminary Facebook page. 

The lamps on the 3J Museum menorah display were originally used almost 2,200 years ago during the Hasmonaean era (about 165 BCE) and have been excavated by members of the seminary archaeological teams or are on loan from other collections. A visit to this special Hanukkah to Christmas exhibit provides visitors the opportunity to understand the historical aspects of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah, Christmas history and traditions, and the birth of Christ as the true Light of the world (John 8:12). 

The 3J Museum is open to the public during regular hours 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM daily through Thursday, December 22 of Hanukkah week. Later afternoon and evening visits may be requested by appointment only. Lamp lighting tours are scheduled to begin daily at 4:45 PM and conclude with the lighting of each additional day’s lamp at sundown, around 5:27 PM. The daily events can be watched live online at FaceBook.com/thebibleseminary. For reservations, visit TheBibleSeminary.edu/3J.

