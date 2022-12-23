Christian Students Celebrate Hanukkah with Israeli Embassy in DC

The Embassy of Israel in Washington DC hosted an intimate gathering of 25 Passage alumni at the home of Minister of Public Diplomacy, Sawsan Hassan. The attendees, who live and work in Washington DC and Baltimore, represent a diverse range of industries including government, diplomacy, business, technology, education, social work, and public health.



The purpose of the event was to cultivate collaboration between Passages and the Embassy of Israel and increase the engagement of alumni in Israel advocacy and Jewish-Christian relations. It was the first gathering of Passages alumni hosted by the Embassy.

Credit: Sawsan Natour Hasson’s twitter

“Such a special evening. It was an absolute pleasure to host young Christian leaders from Passages and The Philos Project to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights! I am grateful for this growing relationship & look forward to future gatherings with you all!”, Sawsan Hassan tweeted.

“There were moments savored by all in attendance, and this group of people reflected the beautiful diversity of Israel and her friends. We were a gathering of Druze, Christian and Jewish friends lighting the menorah together” said Serene Hudson, Vice President of Israel Engagement at Passages.

During the gathering, the Embassy extended an invitation to Passages alumni to take a vital role in celebrating Israel’s upcoming 75th anniversary with the Embassy. “We look forward to partnering with the Embassy to commemorate the founding of the State of Israel,” said Hudson. “It furthers our mission of building up the US-Israel relationship through engaging the next generation of Christian leaders.”



Overall, the event was a success in fostering collaboration and strengthening the relationship between Passages and the Embassy of Israel.