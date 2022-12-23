Terror victims sue Biden administration for funding Palestinian Authority

Victims of Palestinian terror are suing the Biden administration for awarding millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists and their families.

The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. district court in Texas on Tuesday, contends that the Biden administration is in violation of the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which prohibited the executive branch from providing funds to the P.A. due to its practice of “pay-for-slay,” as “paying salaries to terrorists serving in Israeli prisons, as well as to the families of deceased terrorists, is an incentive to commit acts of terror.”

Taylor Force, a native of Lubbock, Texas, and a graduate of West Point, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in 2016 while visiting Israel.

Listed as plaintiffs in the case are Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Stuart and Robbi Force, Taylor Force’s parents, and Sarri Singer, a New York resident who was the victim of a 2003 Palestinian suicide bombing that killed 17 people.

The plaintiffs are led by the America First Legal Foundation, a legal watchdog group, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Stuart and Robbi Force said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who are named as defendants in the case, are “dishonoring the memory and legacy of a good man, and ignoring the citizens of the United States who understand that taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund the killing of innocent civilians.”

In July, the Biden administration announced $316 million in additional funding to support the Palestinians. “This is on top of the more than half a billion dollars the United States has provided to the Palestinian people since the Biden administration restored much-needed funding to the Palestinians,” the White House said in a statement.

The P.A. pays about $300 million annually in monthly stipends and benefits to terrorists and the families of “martyrs,” those killed in the act of carrying out attacks against Jews.