Palestinian killed during attack on soldiers at Joseph’s Tomb

December 22, 2022

An armed clash between Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus left one Palestinian killed overnight on Thursday.

Soldiers were there to secure the safety of Israeli civilians coming to pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

“During the activity, armed Palestinians hurled explosive devices and fired towards the soldiers, endangering their lives. The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified. No IDF injuries were reported,” said the army.

Palestinian media later identified the fatality as Ahmad Daraghma, describing him as a soccer player.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on FIFA to condemn Israel for Daraghma’s death.

Separately, the IDF working with the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Israel Police carried out raids across Judea and Samaria.

“The soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the towns of al-Azariya and al-Walaja, and apprehended two wanted suspects,” said the military. “The soldiers also operated in the town of Al Mughayyir and apprehended two wanted suspects,” it added.

In November, one Palestinian was killed and several were wounded during a firefight in Nablus between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli security personnel guarding a delegation to Joseph’s Tomb that included several Israeli lawmakers.

The Israeli delegation included members of Knesset Idit Silman, Amichai Chikli, Boaz Bismuth and Nissim Vatouri (Likud); Yoni Mashriki (Shas); Almog Cohen and Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit); and Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism).

Revered by Jews as the burial place of the biblical patriarch, Joseph’s Tomb, frequently a target of Arab violence, in April was once again vandalized by a Palestinian mob.

