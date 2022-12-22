Subscribe
New York Magazine’s Vulture ‘Jokes’ That Jesus Was a Palestinian

December 22, 2022

story in Vulture, the entertainment and culture outlet of New York Magazine, takes a long look at what it calls “Nepo Babies” — the children of famous people. It includes the following sentence:

The Hadid sisters are a tricky case: As with that other famous Palestinian, Jesus Christ, the benefits of the filial relationship clearly flowed both ways.”

Clearly, as HonestReporting has previously explained, Jesus was most definitely not a Palestinian. Rather, he was born in Judea, a client kingdom of the Roman Empire, and identified as a Jew.

Clearly, as HonestReporting has previously explained, Jesus was most definitely not a Palestinian. Rather, he was born in Judea, a client kingdom of the Roman Empire, and identified as a Jew.



Why should we care? Why should Vulture care when it prints what its writer claims to be a “joke”?

Facts matter. History matters. If Jesus was not a Jew, but a Palestinian, then that serves a political end, as it calls into question the legitimacy of the Jewish connection to the Holy Land while suggesting that the Palestinians have ancient roots there.

Far from being an innocent claim or in this case a joke, the assertion that Jesus was Palestinian serves to invalidate Jewish history. This is particularly useful to political activists and politicians who seek to undermine the Jewish people’s connection to the land of Israel.

We don’t believe that Vulture’s writer should be taking such a casual and indifferent attitude to this issue and we believe that Vulture should be more careful before printing an inciteful falsehood.

Please send your (polite) emails to New York Magazine and request a correction: comments@nymag.com

