Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Hanukkah ‘Flight of Miracles’ brings 100 Ukrainian Jews to Israel

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 22, 2022

2 min read

A “Flight of Miracles” touched down this week in Israel carrying 100 Ukrainian immigrants, as part of an ongoing humanitarian effort by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), the Jewish Agency, the Joint (JDC) and ZAKA.

The flight from the war-torn country took place during Hanukkah, or Festival of Lights, and included several passengers who had been waiting for months to pursue new lives in Israel.

Among them is Ella Smirnova, 76, who fled her home in Odessa. As she was preparing for Rosh Hashanah, she fell and broke her neck and was completely paralyzed.

“I’m totally handicapped and limited to my bed, so this war has added to my feeling of helplessness and I didn’t see a way out. When the air raid sirens went off the only thing I could think to do was try and hide under the bedsheet and the only way I would be able to save myself is if someone came along to help me,” she said.

Anna Shtepura and her children Marina and Vladislav were also aboard the flight. “This is lifesaving, even though we have to make this move without my husband. I truly hope he can join us in Israel soon but I know that this is something we have to do for the safety and future of our family,” she said.

Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog commented, “The Jewish Agency continues to serve on the forefront on behalf of Jews all over the world. These 100 new olim who arrived with the assistance of the IFCJ, the Joint and ZAKA join the nearly 14,000 who have arrived in Israel… since the beginning of the war [in Ukraine last February]. Immigrant absorption is at the very heart of Zionism and we will do everything possible to welcome these olim with love and open arms. We will continue to care for all of their needs to ensure their successful acclimation into Israeli society.”

Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ, added, “Even while these newest Israelis have had lives defined by pain and suffering for almost the entire past year, it is inspiring to see how they are so filled with hope. Hanukkah is a holiday of miracles and the spirit of overcoming immense challenges and darkness. Just like our ancestors turned that darkness into light, I am so hopeful and proud that this flight will allow them to begin new lives where that pain can be left far behind.”

Share this article

Related articles

Netanyahu announces formation of Israel’s 37th government

JNS

JNS

Likud proposes law to compel Lapid to hold party primaries

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu on coalition partners: ‘They are joining me, I’m not joining them

JNS

JNS

Jewish and Christian identities both under attack, Religious Zionist lawmaker tells Christian group

Rossella Tercatin

Rossella Tercatin

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .