Lighting Hanukkah candles in Qatar

December 21, 2022

Rabbi Eli Chitrik, Representative of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, says that Jews in Qatar are very comfortable and he sees the possibility of the community growing there.

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

