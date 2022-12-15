Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Family of activist who died in Palestinian Authority custody files suit with ICC

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God.

Isaiah

40:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 15, 2022

< 1 min read

The family of activist Nizar Banat, who died in Palestinian police custody in June 2021, filed suit at the International Criminal Court on Thursday, holding top Palestinian officials responsible for his death.

“We demand justice for a man who was doing nothing but speaking the truth to power,” said Hakan Camuz, the family’s lawyer, according to AFP.

Banat’s family decided to take the matter to the ICC after 14 members of the Palestinian security forces arrested in connection with the case were set free on bail, pending a military trial, according to the report.

Banat, a prominent critic of the Mahmoud Abbas-led Palestinian Authority, died shortly after being arrested by Palestinian security forces in his home in Hebron on June 24, 2021.

According to family members, security forces entered his home with a warrant at around 3:30 a.m., and began beating him while he was still in bed. He was then dragged away, bleeding heavily.

At 6:00 a.m., Palestinian authorities announced in a statement: “Following an arrest summons for Nizar Khalil Muhammad Banat at dawn today, security forces arrested him, during which his health deteriorated, and he was immediately transferred to Hebron government hospital for examination, where it was found that he had passed away.”

Banat’s death led to weeks-long protests against the P.A. Protesters chanted for the “overthrow of the regime.”

The Palestinian press also strongly criticized Fatah’s handling of the Banat incident and the conduct of the movement’s officials.

Share this article

Related articles

BBC Arabic quietly institutes changes in wake of media watchdog scrutiny

JNS

JNS

IDF reveals new terrorist rocket launch sites near Gazan schools

JNS

JNS

Iran booted from UN women’s commission in ‘unmistakable message’

JNS

JNS

IDF Chief of Staff hints Israel hit Iranian arms convoy on Syria-Iraq border

JNS

JNS

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .