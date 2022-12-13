Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Likud MK Yariv Levin elected Knesset speaker

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 13, 2022

< 1 min read

Likud Knesset member Yariv Levin was elected Knesset Speaker on Tuesday morning, setting the stage for the incoming government.

Two pieces of legislation are expected to be tackled first following Levin’s election, Channel 12 reported. The first involves changing a law that prohibits those convicted of criminal offenses from serving as a minister, opening the way for Shas Party head Aryeh Deri, who was convicted of tax evasion in January, to hold a ministerial portfolio.

The second would transfer powers from the police commissioner to the government official in charge of the Public Security Ministry, in this case, Otzma Yehudit Party head Itamar Ben-Gvir.

After taking the gavel and mounting the podium, Levin thanked the 64 lawmakers who voted for him, singling out Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I would like to say a special thank you, Prime Minister-designate … for the privilege of walking with you on a long-standing common path, and for the personal trust and extraordinary support that I receive from you,” he said.

Prior to the vote, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid attacked the incoming government, claiming it threatened Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu dismissed the accusation, saying, “This will be a country where we will take care of all the citizens of Israel, without exception. We were chosen to lead in our own way—the way of the national right and the way of the liberal right—and that’s what we will do.”

Share this article

Related articles

British PM Rishi Sunak plans to visit Israel for its historic 75th birthday next year

JNS

JNS

West Bank Christians can’t avoid mixing politics with Christmas

JNS

JNS

LIVE: Christian media summit opens in Jerusalem

Video Manager

Video Manager

Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .