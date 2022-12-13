Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

British PM Rishi Sunak plans to visit Israel for its historic 75th birthday next year

All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.

Genesis

22:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 13, 2022

< 1 min read

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a packed Conservative Friends of Israel reception that he plans to visit Israel next year for the Jewish state’s 75th anniversary of independence.

According to a report by the U.K.’s Jewish News, while speaking at an event attended by three former prime ministers—Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May—Sunak said, “Next year I will visit Israel on what will be its 75th birthday and landmark year—after so many years of struggle—and also success.”

Sunak noted that Israel is now at the forefront of “remarkable achievements” in technology, which he said are “something which Israel’s detractors in the BDS movement would do away with.”

“I will fight very hard for the security of the Jewish state,” he said, according to the report.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.K. Tzipi Hotovely hailed the prime minister and everyone at the event for their “deep commitment” to Israel.

Share this article

Related articles

West Bank Christians can’t avoid mixing politics with Christmas

JNS

JNS

LIVE: Christian media summit opens in Jerusalem

Video Manager

Video Manager

Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government

JNS

JNS

Likud inks deal with Shas, bringing Netanyahu closer to finalizing coalition

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2022

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .