Christian Media Summit begins with ICEJ leader warning Netanyahu

After a pandemic respite of two years, the sixth annual Christian Media Summit began on Sunday. The summit has already presented one surprise, hinting at potential pitfalls in Christian-Jewish relations.

The Israel Government Press Office has been hosting the event to foster better understanding and strengthen the friendship between Christians around the world and the State of Israel. The four-day event brings together top-tier Christian news executives and public opinion leaders from around the world, including founders and CEOs of world-renowned Christian media outlets, for dialogue on key topics relevant to Israel and the Christian world.

Representatives from over 25 different nations are attending the summit which is the first in-person meeting in two years since the coronavirus pandemic.

The programming includes panel discussions on Iran, innovation, Ukraine, social media, and antisemitism. Tours will be offered of an IDF base, the City of David, the Knesset, and the Gaza border. Speakers include Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and executive director of Eagle Wings Ministry, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, IDF Spokesperson for the Foreign media, social media influencer Hananya Naftali, Michael Evans, and Moshe Lion, the Mayor of Jerusalem.

The event began on a controversial note as Dr. Juergen Buehler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. He began his address by noting that this year, Israel will be celebrating its auspicious 75th anniversary. He then praised former President Donald Trump for his support of Israel but noted that recently, President Trump had befriended noted antisemites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

Dr. Buehler described the establishment of the State of Israel as the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy, comparing the relationship between Israel and the evangelical world as the reconciliation between Jacob and Esau.

He went on to congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the last election but ended his address by cautioning him as well. Dr. Buehler noted that Netanyahu was poised to take on “coalition partners which didn’t say some nice things about Christians in the past few years.”

“We hope that Mr. Netanyahu is using his full influence so that this coming legislative period will not be about building new contentions or building new walls, but a time where Jewish-Christian partnerships and relationships will grow from strength to strength,” Dr. Buehler said.

Dr. Buehler was likely referring to the head of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir who is known for his anti-Arab rhetoric. Ben Gvir garnered criticism for his friendship with Bentzi Gopstein, the director of Lehava, an Israeli Jewish anti-assimilation organization often criticized for its racist positions. The two are neighbors, living in the Jewish enclave in Hebron.

Ben Gvir defended Gopstein when he was accused of leading violent anti-missionary protests.

Gopstein opposes Christian missionary work in Israel. He has called for the expulsion of missionaries from Israel which he labeled “the deadly enemy of the Jewish people for centuries”. He has also called for the suppression of Christmas celebrations.

Ben Gvir acted as the defense attorney for Yinon Reuveni who was found guilty of arson in the Church of Loaves and Fishes in 2017.