Study: Four in five Israeli teens have experienced antisemitism online

Eighty-one percent of Israeli teens reports having encountered antisemitism online, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, found that 71% of Israeli teens had encountered antisemitism on social networks, 66% were exposed to web pages displaying antisemitic content, 65% were exposed to songs or videos with antisemitic content and 30% have come across entire websites dedicated to antisemitic content, according to Ynet.

Only 14% of the respondents reported never encountering any antisemitism online.

The study also found that an “overwhelming majority” of respondents could distinguish between criticism of the State of Israel or government policies and other antisemitic statements, according to the report.

Eighty-four percent stated that imposing a boycott on Israel constitutes antisemitism, 88% said that denying the existence of the State of Israel constitutes antisemitism and 88% said that publishing conspiracy theories about Israel and the “Zios” ruling the world constitutes antisemitism.

Only 29% of respondents stated that criticizing Israeli policies equates to antisemitism.

The Maagar Mochot Institute conducted the poll using a combined telephone and internet survey of 708 Jewish Israeli respondents between the ages of 15 and 18.