In Riyadh, PA chief calls to ostracize Israeli government

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name.

Zechariah

14:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 11, 2022

< 1 min read

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has called for the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s incoming government if it fails to commit to the two-state solution.

Speaking at the China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Abbas said, “These days we do not have a partner in Israel who believes in a two-state solution on the basis of international law, previously signed agreements, and the rejection of violence and terrorism,” according to Israeli media reports.

China’s President Xi Jinping met with Abbas in Riyadh on Thursday, where he expressed China’s support for the Palestinians.

“China will always firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people,” he said.

