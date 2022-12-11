Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu an extension until Dec. 21 to form a new government.

In a letter to Herzog, Netanyahu had requested the full 14-day extension allowed by law to form a government. The initial mandate was set to expire on Friday.

Although Netanyahu signed up enough coalition partners for a parliamentary majority, he cited a need to agree on the roles of his new partners.

“Some issues related to [coalition partner] roles have yet to be agreed upon,” Netanyahu wrote in his letter.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s Likud party reached interim coalition agreements with the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties. With the support of right-wing and religious parties, Netanyahu’s government is expected to control 64 out of the Knesset’s 120 seats.