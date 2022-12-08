Subscribe
Likud inks deal with Shas, bringing Netanyahu closer to finalizing coalition

JNS

JNS

December 8, 2022

< 1 min read

The Likud and Shas parties reached an agreement on Wednesday night, clearing the way for the establishment of a governing coalition.

According to the deal, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri will serve the first half of the government’s four-year term as both minister of the interior and minister of health. During the second half, he will serve as Finance Minister.

Deri will also serve as Deputy Prime Minister throughout the government’s tenure.

In addition, Shas will receive the Ministry of Religious Services and the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services. Two Shas members will also serve as ministers in the ministries of education and interior.

Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party, won 11 seats in the Nov. 1 elections.

“I thank my partner, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and the negotiating teams for reaching an agreement on the positions. This is the first step on the way to a comprehensive coalition agreement, and with God’s help we will establish a right-wing government,” Deri said.

Netanyahu said, “Tonight we completed another step on the way to establishing a right-wing government that will act for the benefit and well-being of all the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Share this article

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .