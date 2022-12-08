TikTok attacks on Jews return

A recent resurgence of attacks on Jews in Jerusalem that were then uploaded to TikTok has led to three arrests in the past week.

Last week, two Arab teens from east Jerusalem, aged 14 and 16, filmed themselves humiliating an Orthodox Jew, forcing him to kneel down and kiss their feet.

*בהמשך לסרטון טיקטוק-המשטרה מעדכנת שעצרה שני חשודים:* החשודים (16,14 תושבי העיר העתיקה בירושלים), הועברו לחקירה ובשעה זאת, החשודים מובאים לדיון בבית המשפט.איכס גועל נפש .. מאסר עולם צריך על דבר כזה . pic.twitter.com/5XBtDChJ9X — כל החדשות בזמן אמת 🟢Saher (@Saher95755738) December 2, 2022

טרור הטיק טוק: הכירו את אסמר כדמני (בתמונה מימין) תושב מזרח ירושלים שצילם את עצמו יורק על חרדי, מקלל אותו, מפחיד אותו ולאחר מכן העלה את התיעוד לרשתות החברתיות – בימים האחרונים שוב חוזרים אותם תיעודים ישנים שבהם ערבים תושבי מזרח ירושלים בעיקר מצלמים את עצמם כאשר הם מתעללים בחרדים. pic.twitter.com/cpIfPdpyl9 — ידידיה אפשטיין (@yedidya_epstien) December 4, 2022

Police arrested the two and charged them with assault. They have since been released to house arrest.

In both cases, the videos helped the police arrest the suspects.

In another instance, two young Arab men assaulted an Orthodox Jew while he was walking in the Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem, knocking him to the ground.

ימ״ר ירושלים עצרו שני צעירים ערבים בחשד שתקפו את הצעיר החרדי ברחוב שמעון הצדיק. הטיחו את החרדי לרצפה ללא שום סיבה צילמו והפיצו את התיעוד בטיקטוק, במשטרה מנסים לאתר את הנער החרדי שהותקףpic.twitter.com/DZrnTaF87P — חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) November 15, 2022

In another incident, a young Arab man is driving through a tunnel when he pulls alongside a Jewish driver. The young Arab then motions as if he is turning his wheel sharply in order to swerve into the other car’s lane.

טרור הטיקטוק: ערבי מצלם את חברו שהוא נוסע ועושה כאילו הוא בה לדרוס נהג יהודי. pic.twitter.com/DYhXXzuSLt — ידידיה אפשטיין (@yedidya_epstien) December 4, 2022

Last month, Arab hackers published footage hacked from security cameras showing the detonation of the explosive device at the bus station at the entrance to Jerusalem.

תיעוד חדש וברור מהפיגוע הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/7fcnTw9cuY — איתמר כרמון | itamar carmon (@itamarcarmon) November 23, 2022

TikTok has been used to publicize violence against Israelis in the past. In September Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups offered $200 for shooting attacks targeting Israelis on the condition that the attack was posted on TikTok.

In October, the social media platform restricted the account of the Palestinian terrorist organization, the Lion’s Den. The terrorists used the platform to publicize their attacks on IDF soldiers.

Last January, there was a spate of attacks in which Arab youths filmed themselves attacking Jews with snowballs containing rocks.

ירושלים, ליד הר הצופים. רוגמים ניידת משטרה עם אבנים ומשליכים מוטות כששוטרים נמצאים ברכב. שוטר יוצא ואז מתחרט ונכנס פנימה. גם במקרה הזה, כמו במקרה הקודם שהראתי כאן, לא נעצר אף תוקף pic.twitter.com/h2eb8jhi5d — בר שם-אור Bar Shem-Ur (@Bar_ShemUr) January 27, 2022

ערבים תקפו ניידת משטרה סמוך לכניסה לאוניברסיטה העברית בהר הצופים, כשבתוכה שוטר. חשוד אחד נעצר@SuleimanMas1 @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/27DCC8nafu — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 27, 2022

A similar wave of violent attacks in April 2021 presaged the IDF incursion into Gaza the following month.