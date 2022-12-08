TikTok attacks on Jews return

A recent resurgence of attacks on Jews in Jerusalem that were then uploaded to TikTok has led to three arrests in the past week.
Last week, two Arab teens from east Jerusalem, aged 14 and 16, filmed themselves humiliating an Orthodox Jew, forcing him to kneel down and kiss their feet.
Police arrested the two and charged them with assault. They have since been released to house arrest.
In both cases, the videos helped the police arrest the suspects.
In another instance, two young Arab men assaulted an Orthodox Jew while he was walking in the Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem, knocking him to the ground.
In another incident, a young Arab man is driving through a tunnel when he pulls alongside a Jewish driver. The young Arab then motions as if he is turning his wheel sharply in order to swerve into the other car’s lane.
Last month, Arab hackers published footage hacked from security cameras showing the detonation of the explosive device at the bus station at the entrance to Jerusalem.
TikTok has been used to publicize violence against Israelis in the past. In September Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups offered $200 for shooting attacks targeting Israelis on the condition that the attack was posted on TikTok.
In October, the social media platform restricted the account of the Palestinian terrorist organization, the Lion’s Den. The terrorists used the platform to publicize their attacks on IDF soldiers.
Last January, there was a spate of attacks in which Arab youths filmed themselves attacking Jews with snowballs containing rocks.
A similar wave of violent attacks in April 2021 presaged the IDF incursion into Gaza the following month.